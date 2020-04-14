Someone left a note calling for people to be more considerate of Dublin's waste management workers

With many of the population working from home due to Covid-19, it's important to be reminded of those who are risking their health by venturing outdoors.

The healthcare workers in our hospitals, those in our supermarkets serving the public and those who are taking care of our waste every day are just some that spring to mind and it's the latter group that are the subject of a colourful note left on one of Dublin's public bins.

Spotted on the South Circular Road, the artist/poet has gone for the old classic of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to advise anyone leaving their rubbish next to the bin that they should cease this behaviour immediately in order to make life easier for those collecting it.

The correspondence was snapped and shared by Dublin City Council Waste Management Services on Twitter and you can check it out for yourself below...

Dublin City Council added 'If anyone knows the artist or artists, please let us know. We would like to thank them.'

A lovely little gesture that will not only bring a smile to the faces of people having to deal with the rubbish but it might also get people to think twice before littering.

Great to see that there are some thoughtful people out there recognising the work of Dublin's waste management teams. If you've spotted any more examples of Dubliners' kindness throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, be sure to let us know.

READ NEXT: Gardai share adorable photo of family of ducks crossing the road