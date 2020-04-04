Close

Wild Youth give us their ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

By Alan Fisher

April 4, 2020 at 12:07pm

You don't need to be out and about to enjoy your Saturday night.

In fact, we are bringing the party to you!

For our Lovin Home Comfort series, we are bringing you QuaranTunes where, each week, we will reach out to some of Ireland's most beloved artists and ask them for their ultimate playlists that are getting them through their time at home.

This week we have been treated to the favourite tunes of Wild Youth.

The band have had huge success over the past two years playing the main stage at Electric Picnic, selling out a couple of nights at The Olympia and supporting the likes of Niall Horan, Westlife and The Script.

To give you a taste of what they are all about, their playlist, chosen by Conor O'Donohoe, kicks off with one of their own because now is a time for self-love.

Check out his perfect isolation playlist here:

To let us know your QuaranTunes playlist, get in touch with us on Instagram with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

