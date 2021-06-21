Dublin vegan spot launches tasty new Pride special

Attention all plant-based princesses, there's a delish new wrap for you to try at Vegan Sandwich Co!

Vegan Sandwich Co are experts at creating vegan versions of beloved Irish dishes (see their chick*n fillet rolls and breakfast rolls), and now they're back with a brand new (w)rap for Pride, the Rainbow Wrap.

This lil guy looks like an absolute dream and most importantly, Vegan Sandwich Co will be donating 10% of all sales next weekend to Small Trans Library, a brilliant Dublin-based group who provide support and raise funds for trans people in Ireland. If you're interested in what Small Trans Library are up to next, they have a trans picnic scheduled for this Sunday 28th in Stephen's Green with blankets, a potluck feast and lots of books.

Header image via Instagram/Vegan Sandwich Co

READ NEXT: Six fabulous events happening for Dublin Pride 2021