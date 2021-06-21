Dublin vegan spot launches tasty new Pride special

By Fiona Frawley

June 21, 2021 at 2:46pm

Share:
Dublin vegan spot launches tasty new Pride special

Attention all plant-based princesses, there's a delish new wrap for you to try at Vegan Sandwich Co!

Vegan Sandwich Co are experts at creating vegan versions of beloved Irish dishes (see their chick*n fillet rolls and breakfast rolls), and now they're back with a brand new (w)rap for Pride, the Rainbow Wrap.

This lil guy looks like an absolute dream and most importantly, Vegan Sandwich Co will be donating 10% of all sales next weekend to Small Trans Library, a brilliant Dublin-based group who provide support and raise funds for trans people in Ireland. If you're interested in what Small Trans Library are up to next, they have a trans picnic scheduled for this Sunday 28th in Stephen's Green with blankets, a potluck feast and lots of books.

Header image via Instagram/Vegan Sandwich Co 

READ NEXT: Six fabulous events happening for Dublin Pride 2021

Share:

Latest articles

Callout issued for street artists to create works in five city centre locations

City centre bar displays sign banning Canada Goose clothing

You can get your puppy's portrait done in Dublin 8 this weekend

Check out this cute new addition to Ardgillan Castle

You may also love

A list of sweet treats for you to try around Dublin this Pride month

A rainbow walk appeared in the city centre overnight to mark Pride 2021

Dublin Fire Brigade unveil new-look truck emblazoned in Pride colours

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.