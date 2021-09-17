Sopranos fans take note: the prequel film is out in Irish cinemas next week

Wrap up some gabagool and dust off your leather jacket, because The Many Saints of Newark is officially hitting Irish cinemas next week.

True Sopranos stans will have been gearing up and rewatching old episodes for months in preparation for the prequel, but just incase you've been distracted by your day job in waste management, this is your reminder to book tickets. The Many Saints of Newark will be playing in cinemas across the country from Wednesday the 22nd, including at the Lighthouse where it looks like there's already a fan camping out in anticipation:

Since Paulie fell out with his Ma he's had a bit more time on his hands, so we're not surprised to see him securing his seat and catching a few rays while he's at it.

As you may or may not already know, The Many Saints of Newark follows a young Tony Soprano (played by the late great James Gandolfini's son, Michael) growing up in Newark in the late 60s and early 70s, in the midst of a violent gang war involving his father and uncle.

If your life hasn't been the same since the days of Tony's fever dreams and Carmela's ziti with the spicy sausage, be sure to book your tickets for next Wednesday.

Header image via Instagram/lighthousecinema

READ NEXT: Capel Street welcomes a new Asian restaurant and it looks unreal