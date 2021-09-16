Capel Street welcomes a new Asian restaurant and it looks unreal

By Katy Thornton

September 16, 2021 at 12:58pm

Share:
Capel Street welcomes a new Asian restaurant and it looks unreal

Those Korean crispy rice bites look amazing

Gushi restaurant and bar is the newest addition to Capel Street and the food looks incredible. They are serving a range of sushi, chicken wings, burgers, and even maple syrup fries! Yes, you read that right. Maple. Syrup. Fries. They also do a range of Asian tapas that look to die for.

There's even a special cocktail menu you can ask for. Their motto is "You bring the stories. We have the drinks" which we like to hear. Gushi restaurant and bar is open 12-11 every day.

You can have a look at their menu here.

Header image via Instagram/gushirestaurantandbar

READ ON: Pubs and nightclubs are coming back and they could stay open as late as 6am

Share:

Latest articles

We're obsessed with this idea from the Tara Buildings for Culture Night

Competition: WIN a state-of-the-art coffee machine and a year's supply of coffee beans

This rescue kitten named after Kelly Harrington is melting our hearts

Pubs and nightclubs are coming back and they could stay open as late as 6am

You may also love

The Ramen Bar

Kajjal

Chameleon

Hang Dai

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.