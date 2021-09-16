Capel Street welcomes a new Asian restaurant and it looks unreal

Those Korean crispy rice bites look amazing

Gushi restaurant and bar is the newest addition to Capel Street and the food looks incredible. They are serving a range of sushi, chicken wings, burgers, and even maple syrup fries! Yes, you read that right. Maple. Syrup. Fries. They also do a range of Asian tapas that look to die for.

There's even a special cocktail menu you can ask for. Their motto is "You bring the stories. We have the drinks" which we like to hear. Gushi restaurant and bar is open 12-11 every day.

You can have a look at their menu here.

Header image via Instagram/gushirestaurantandbar

