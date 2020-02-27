Close

  • Salt 'N Pepa have been forced to pull out of Dublin gig tomorrow

By Darragh Murphy

February 27, 2020 at 2:12pm

Salt 'N Pepa have been forced to pull out of their performance in Dublin tomorrow night due to illness.

Salt 'N Pepa will not be involved in the first night of The Blast Off Tour in Dublin's 3Arena on Friday night, while the rest of the night's acts will perform as scheduled.

Ticketmaster announced the news via social media on Thursday afternoon.

"Unfortunately, due to illness, Salt 'N Pepa are unable to perform at the first night of The Blast Off Tour in Dublin this Friday," they tweeted.

"All other acts will perform as scheduled, and we hope you all join us in wishing the girls a quick recovery!"

The listing on the official 3Arena website states that Friday night's performers will include American artists Nelly, Shaggy, Mya and Blu Cantrell.

The show, which will head to UK arenas after the Dublin date, will be hosted by Fatman Scoop and feature exclusive appearances from So Solid members Lisa Maffia and MC Romeo, UK garage pioneer MC DT and the British duos Oxide & Neutrino, DJ Luck & MC Neat and Sweet Female Attitude.

