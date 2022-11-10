A four-storey bar, Asian restaurant and terrace opens in Dublin this week

'Dublin City’s new social HQ'.

If you've been tasked with organising the Christmas party for this year and are slowly starting to come to the realisation that everywhere's been booked up since August, fear not. There's a new spot opening on Lemon Street (just behind Kehoes) for all your drinks, dinner and dancing needs.

Spanning four storeys and a glam rooftop terrace, Hyde opens its doors this Friday (11/11) and looks to be something of a one stop shop for all your socialising needs. There's a French-inspired café to visit during the day, the Suki bar for pre-dinner cocktails or light snacks and drinks, and Asian-style restaurant Gekko which is headed up by award-winning chef Karl Whelan for dinner. A bit like the kind of place you'd see that girl you used to work with heading to while on holidays in Dubai... but just off Grafton Street.

There's also an indoor-outdoor terrace which can host up to 100 people, with an additional rooftop bar set to open in Spring 2023 with space for 200 guests.

Speaking about the launch of the new venture, director of operations Jamie Belton said the nightlife and dining desires of Dubliners have changed over time.

"The desire for a traditional higher-end dining experience has well and truly dwindled, and we are now seeing far more new lifestyle destinations opening rather than fine-dining establishments. These days, guests are looking for simple and elegant, premium cuisine infused with a luxurious and lifestyle-inspired touch", he said.

There certainly seems to be a bit of hype about the place and to the best of my knowledge, there's not really another venue similar to this in Dublin at the moment. Pop in for a look from tomorrow onwards to see what all the fuss is about!

