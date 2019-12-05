A new café has opened on Charlemont Street today

Dubliners are spoiled for choice when it comes to picking a spot for a cuppa and bite to eat.
In fact, there are so many places that you could easily avoid the same place twice for a considerable amount of time. We all have our favourites but why not try somewhere new?
Adding to the long list of places, a brand-new Lolly and Cooks has opened on Charlemont Street.
The seventh branch of the popular café, this one even has a 24-hour bakery. Servicing the cafes and catering businesses, it can be found in the basement of the Charlemont Street café.
What started back in 2008 as a food stall in the George’s Street Arcade, has quickly become an empire.
Menu staples at the Charlemont venue include soup and hot pots, a different daily pasta dish, salads and sandwiches galore.
Along with baked spuds (we Irish love our spuds), their signature “savage rolls” (vegan versions available too) and of course cakes, pastries, cookies and healthy energy balls.
The Story of the SAVAGE ROLL Once upon a time a girl called Lolly opened a tiny little café in Georges Street Arcade. One day she realized there was something missing from her café menu. A good old Sausage Roll. Having discussed endless flavour possibilities with her sister Churpy over copious bottles of wine, she fled to the kitchen to create. The next day (a little fuzzy headed) she dropped her new creation to the café. Later that day she got a call from the café manager telling her that all the sausage rolls were gone and customers were clambering the walls to get more!! Delighted with herself she went back to the kitchen to make more but had she written a recipe for them? NO! Had she drank a little too much wine before creating them?... Back to the drawing board for Lolly.. later that week the recipe for the now infamous SAVAGE ROLL was written up & Laminated for good ♡
Featuring a regularly rotating menu and a keen commitment to sustainability, there’s also a focus on locally sourced produce with much of it coming from the family farm in Tipperary.
What would life be like without home grown tomatoes 🍅 #lanesparkfarm
Other branches can be found on Upper Merrion Street, Grand Canal Dock, Holles Street, Herbert Park and Windmill Lane.
Open Monday to Friday 7:30am to 6pm with the hopes of extending to weekend brunch and evening pop-ups in the new year, so stay tuned.
(Header pic: @lollyandcooks on Instagram)