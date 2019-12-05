A new café has opened on Charlemont Street today

Dubliners are spoiled for choice when it comes to picking a spot for a cuppa and bite to eat.

In fact, there are so many places that you could easily avoid the same place twice for a considerable amount of time. We all have our favourites but why not try somewhere new?

Adding to the long list of places, a brand-new Lolly and Cooks has opened on Charlemont Street.

The seventh branch of the popular café, this one even has a 24-hour bakery. Servicing the cafes and catering businesses, it can be found in the basement of the Charlemont Street café.

What started back in 2008 as a food stall in the George’s Street Arcade, has quickly become an empire.

Menu staples at the Charlemont venue include soup and hot pots, a different daily pasta dish, salads and sandwiches galore.

Along with baked spuds (we Irish love our spuds), their signature “savage rolls” (vegan versions available too) and of course cakes, pastries, cookies and healthy energy balls.

Featuring a regularly rotating menu and a keen commitment to sustainability, there’s also a focus on locally sourced produce with much of it coming from the family farm in Tipperary.

Other branches can be found on Upper Merrion Street, Grand Canal Dock, Holles Street, Herbert Park and Windmill Lane.

Open Monday to Friday 7:30am to 6pm with the hopes of extending to weekend brunch and evening pop-ups in the new year, so stay tuned.

(Header pic: @lollyandcooks on Instagram)