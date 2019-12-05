Nine Crows are opening another thrift store this weekend with everything under €30

This is big news.

Already the proud owners of two other Dublin stores, Nine Crows have revealed that they will open a third this weekend.

I’m fond of a good thrift shop. Not only is it a much more sustainable way to shop it’s also far more budget-friendly. And you can pick up stuff that no one else has, so you look fresh AF.

A major “pinch-me moment” for the team, the new store will be centrally located on Mary’s Street. Less than a 10-minute walk from the Jervis Centre. Winning.

While the majority of items will fall between €2 and €15, there will be a few items ranging up to €30 thanks to the addition of some higher quality pieces. That’s still bargain city though if you ask me.

Saying that 2019 has been “the most amazing year” for the crew, increased awareness of sustainability practices and a renewed interest in vintage fashion has seen the store go from strength to strength.

And just to clarify, the Pembroke Row thrift shop is not closing so you’ll have double the choice and double the fashion.

Pioneers of the Dublin thrift scene, Nine Crows also have Topshop concessions in Cork and Galway.

Here’s hoping more thrift stores around the country are on the cards…"never say never" sounds pretty promising to me.

In business seven days a week, the Mary Street store will officially open this Saturday 7th at 11am.

Be there or be square.

(Header pic: @ninecrows on Instagram)