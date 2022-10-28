Benjamin's Hot Chicken find new home in D4 following The Yard closure

Great news for Nashville style chicken lovers.

We were gutted to hear the news about The Village Yard closing temporarily to facilitate major work that needed done back in September, not just for the pub's sake, but also because it meant Yum Grub and Benjamin's Hot Chicken were forced to close along with it. Ever since Benjamin's have been on the hunt for a new home, and finally they've found it.

From the 3rd November, you'll be able to find Benjamin's Hot Chicken at The Vintage Inn. That's right, the Dublin 4 pub has become their newest host following the closure of The Village Yard, meaning your Nashville hot chicken drought has come to an end.

Advertisement

So if you've been missing your fried chicken fix, make sure you get over to the Vintage Inn asap.

Header images via Instagram/benjamins_hotchicken & /thevintagedublin

READ ON: 3 openers and 3 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week