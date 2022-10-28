3 openers and 3 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin including openers, closures and everything in between.

This week, hellos and goodbyes have come in equal measures as the cost-of-living crisis continues to loom. Here are the main comings and goings to be aware of:

Couple of Mugs open new cafe in Ashtown

After '18 fantastic months' of their cafe in Drumcondra, Couple of Mugs are working to open their second location, this time in Ashtown. Find out more on this new opener HERE.

Chimac open second location in Terenure

Good news, fried chicken lovers. There's a new spot to get your KFC fix, this time in the leafy surrounds of Terenure. Get the lowdown on Chimac's new home HERE.

Arty Baker open new spot in Kimmage

Arty Baker are known for their creative, colourful pastries, and this week enjoyed a soft launch of their new location in Dublin 12. Find out about Kimmage's newest addition HERE.

Bahay forced to pull out of D15 location

Due to 'enormous costs'.

Filipino fusion restaurant Bahay have sadly had to pull the plug on their new location which was scheduled to open in Blanchardstown in September. More on this story HERE.

Saucy Cow makes 'difficult choice' to close at Eatyard

After three years the Saucy Cow have closed their 'second home' at Eatyard in the Bernard Shaw, due to "the general going ons of the times". Read more on this closure HERE.

Provender Stores close after under a year in business

Another casualty of the cost-of-living crisis, independent grocers Provender announced their closure due to the "incredibly difficult time" small traders are facing at the moment. More info on this closure HERE.

Same time, same place next week for the main headlines from Dublin's hospitality scene.

