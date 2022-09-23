Lenehans of Rathmines closes with immediate effect

The Rathgar Road brunch and Sunday roast spot had been open since 2019.

Lenehans Bar and Grill have announced their closure with immediate effect.

A sign outside the door of the Rathmines restaurant reads:

Unfortunately Lenehans has had to close as of today. We are very grateful for everyone's business so far and apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Sign announcing closure outside Lenehans of Rathmines

Lenehans opened just under three years ago in October 2019, in the premises previously occupied by Lenehans Hardware Store which closed in 2015. It was a venture by husband and wife team Fiona McHugh and Paul Byrne, who are also the founders of Fallon and Byrne. Specialising in expertly shaken and stirred cocktails, hearty roast dinners, cheese boards and brunch, the D6 spot was a popular choice among Dubliners for special occasions and parties. With three outdoor terrace areas and a warm, welcoming vibe inside, their closure will no doubt come as a huge loss to the people of Rathmines.

With the cost of living crisis, staff shortages and rising prices for produce, electricity and pretty much everything else needed to run a restaurant, we've sadly seen the closure of a number of spots across the hospitality sector in recent months.

Lovin have reached out to Lenehans for comment on the closure.

Header image via Instagram/Lenehansbarandgrill

