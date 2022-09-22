'We have returned to the south side' Bold & Brass launch in Sandyford

By Katy Thornton

September 22, 2022 at 2:55pm

They've swapped D6 for D16.

 

Bold & Brass is back on the south side as of this week, arriving on campus of the Irish Management Institute in Sandyford. The coffee trailer left their previous south side home of Rathmines at the end of June; for the summer season they ran solely from Clontarf.

Now that the weather has turned, and summer is firmly on its way out, we're delighted to see Bold & Brass back in the south side again, swapping D6 for D16.

Bold & Brass are bringing all their cult classics to their new Sandyford location too, including their treats, sausage rolls, and of course their wonderful coffee. They'll be open Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm in Sandyford.

And for those north side locals who can't be without their Bold & Brass coffee, not to worry. They're still open in Clontarf seven days a week.

Header image via Instagram/boldandbrasscoffee

