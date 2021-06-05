Bibi's announce opening date for their new Dun Laoghaire location

Dun Laoghaire peeps, if you've been working from home and missing your Bibi's fix - fear not, as they've landed smack bang on the seafront!

Back in early May, we spotted that Bibi's had a reaaaaally small note in the window of the old Waterfront Cafe on Windsor Terrace, right beside Teddy's. They were looking for staff. No opening date was mentioned, but we have all you need to know...

Bibi's Dun Laoghaire officially opens TODAY!!

According to their Instagram, they'll be fully stocked with their usual delicious sourdough pastries and homemade scones, and of course coffee too. If you're really into your coffee, Bibi's will be serving Cloud Picker coffee - it always hits the spot!

Everyone at Lovin is wishing the guys at Bibi's the best of luck with this new opening! If you want to get down and support them, Bibi's Dun Laoghaire will be open from 8am - 3pm!

