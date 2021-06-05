Bibi's announce opening date for their new Dun Laoghaire location

By Lynda Keogh

June 5, 2021 at 11:57am

Share:
Bibi's announce opening date for their new Dun Laoghaire location

Dun Laoghaire peeps, if you've been working from home and missing your Bibi's fix - fear not, as they've landed smack bang on the seafront!

Back in early May, we spotted that Bibi's had a reaaaaally small note in the window of the old Waterfront Cafe on Windsor Terrace, right beside Teddy's. They were looking for staff. No opening date was mentioned, but we have all you need to know...

Bibi's Dun Laoghaire officially opens TODAY!!

According to their Instagram, they'll be fully stocked with their usual delicious sourdough pastries and homemade scones, and of course coffee too. If you're really into your coffee, Bibi's will be serving Cloud Picker coffee - it always hits the spot!


(Image via Instagram/bibiscafe)

Everyone at Lovin is wishing the guys at Bibi's the best of luck with this new opening! If you want to get down and support them, Bibi's Dun Laoghaire will be open from 8am - 3pm!

Lead Image via Instagram/bibiscafe

READ NEXT: Popular bakery offering 50c off loaves of bread if you bring a reusable bread bag

 

 

Share:

Latest articles

Popular bakery offering 50c off loaves of bread if you bring a reusable bread bag

This Bank Holiday Breakfast Bao is the perfect cure to the weekend

Hands on with the Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Hidden gems in Dublin you should definitely drive to this weekend

You may also love

Spotted! Popular Portobello cafe will be making waves in Dun Laoghaire

The fine folk of Malahide have been loving the new Mexican food bar in the village

There's a 'hip' new vegan-friendly cafe in Sandyford

Feeling' Peckish? This brand new Dublin 7 pop-up will hit the spot

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.