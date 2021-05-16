Spotted! Popular Portobello cafe will be making waves in Dun Laoghaire

By Lynda Keogh

May 16, 2021 at 9:03am

Spotted! Popular Portobello cafe will be making waves in Dun Laoghaire

Whilst out and about on the hunt for a Saturday afternoon ice-cream we spotted something... Something very exciting coming soon to Dun Laoghaire...

After grabbing a delicious sprinkles 99 from Teddy's, I was waiting for my pal and spotted a sign in the window of a now closed coffee shop. Me being me - I was nosey and headed over for a look... I was delightfully surprised when I spotted that it was a notice from the one and only, Bibi's!!

A couple of weeks ago Bibi's teased us on Instagram with this post saying "Bibi's is growing!" and that they were expanding further Southside, but we've now got an exact location!

The small notice in the window reads:

"Bibi's

We are delighted to be moving into Dun Laoghaire! We will have openings for both part-time and full-time positions from Baristas, Waiting Staff, Chefs and Bakers! We are looking for hardworking, good natured folk who want to join a small but dynamic team...

We are very excited to see you all soon!!"

Image owned by Lovin Dublin

The location is right beside Teddy's on the seafront in Dun Laoghaire, on Windsor Terrace in Dun Laoghaire. Although the sign says that the location will be opening soon - no exact date is mentioned, and Bibi's social pages haven't announced an opening date just yet either. I'd say anyone living in and around the Dun Laoghaire area will be really excited with this announcement!

Image owned by Lovin Dublin

Lead Image via Instagram/bibiscafe

