BuJo open new burger joint in Terenure

And a good thing too. We can never have too many.

As promised, burger wizards BuJo opened their third restaurant over the weekend in leafy Terenure.

The BuJo team took to Instagram to share a video in which a queue of hundreds of people waited in line for patties, chicken strips and drool-worthy loaded fries. They sold out completely in their first day so naturally, our interest is piqued.

BuJo first started slinging burgers out of Sandymount in 2017, before opening a takeaway branch off Junction 6 in Castleknock in 2021. With Head Chef of Clanbrassil House Gráinne O'Keefe at the helm as culinary director, it was always going to be a recipe for juicy, flavoursome success.

The burger joint thrived during the pandemic with takeaway services and at-home meal kits, but their new Terenure spot is eat in only for now, meaning you get to sit back and have all the hard work done for you.

BuJo's new D6 home is open daily from 4pm-9.30pm for all your meaty needs, with a menu of Bord Bia ‘Quality Assured’ produce from Irish family farms. If you're the type who likes to consume the menu cover to cover long before you even step foot inside a restaurant (me), you can begin your research HERE.

