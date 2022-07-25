You don't got this - Dublin design agency ordered to paint over mural on shop front

The specially commissioned mural was created to " share a positive message during the pandemic".

Dublin design agency Dynamo have painted over their colourful shop front mural on the North Quays, following a court order from Dublin City Council.

The piece by Irish lettering artist Vanessa Power reads "You got this", and was commissioned by Dynamo with an aim to "share a positive message during the pandemic while cheering up the north quay with some sensational street art".

In a post on Instagram, the ad agency said they have been forced to paint over the mural "due to a court order from DCC".

The news comes not long after a homeowner in Sandycove was ordered to remove a mural from the front of her house by An Bord Pleanála. Similarly, this work was commissioned during lockdown with an idea to introduce "some colour and some art" into the local community.

In response to the news of the mural being painted over, one Twitter user wrote:

This city is rotting from the inside out.... DCC are militant on this stuff but will do nothing on preservation?... Literally take a walk down Dublin, the amount of upkeep needed for buildings across the city... If a design based business wants to upkeep their part. Let them?

Dublin City Council absolutely despise art, but would no sooner demolish historical architecture to establish a hotel. 🖼 🏨



This city is rotting from the inside out ☢️ pic.twitter.com/EdXcMSwSjF — 𝓛𝓾𝓴𝓮  (@TheDukeLuke) July 24, 2022

Dublin City Council told Lovin:

In this instance an enforcement notice under Section 154 of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended) was served requiring the removal of the unauthorised mural painted on the front of the building. This enforcement notice was complied with as the mural was removed. No further comment will be made in respect of this case.

Header image via Instagram/dynamo_design

