Bunsen tease another new restaurant opening but it's not in Dublin

Can't stop, won't stop.

Just weeks after opening their new restaurant in Phibsborough, Bunsen are back on Instagram teasing the arrival of another new location, but before other Dubliners get too excited, their new spot appears to be outside our Fair City.

Currently there are ten Bunsen locations in Ireland, one in Cork on French Church Street, one in Belfast on Hill Street, and eight across Dublin, from city to suburbs.

As for lucky number eleven, eagle-eyed people took to the comments of Bunsen's teaser video on Instagram, with the general consensus being that the new restaurant seems to be opening once again in Belfast, this time on Botanic Avenue. Plus a quick reverse Google search confirms these suspicions.

Advertisement

Others used the comments space to give their two cents on where they think deserves a Bunsen, with the following being mentioned: Dundrum, Swords, Newbridge, Grand Canal, Sardinia in Italy, Dundalk, Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland, Nicaragua in Central America, Bray, Cork Street, and even the moon (hey, if Wallace and Gromit can travel there and use the moon's surface to eat crackers and cheese, then why not) (in this case, not even the sky is the limit).

More news is set to land next week on the newest Bunsen restaurant, so keep an eye on their socials for that.

Header image via Instagram / Bunsen

READ ON:

Advertisement

- A sparkling new interactive sculpture has been unveiled in Dublin's Docklands

- Smithfield named second-coolest neighbourhood on Earth by Time Out

- Dublin based woman makes history by becoming the first deaf barrister in Ireland