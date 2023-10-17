Dublin based woman makes history by becoming the first deaf barrister in Ireland

“Despite being told that these achievements were beyond my reach due to my deafness, I stand today, beaming with pride”.

Sofiya Kalinova has broken down barriers and made Irish history by becoming the first deaf person to pass the bar and qualify as a barrister in Ireland, and the first to practice law in Irish Sign Language (ISL).

Kalinova is a graduate of University College Dublin (UCD), where she studied Civil Law, as well as King’s Inn, where she was also the first deaf person to be admitted. She was called to the Bar by Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell on Thursday 12th October.

I'm so proud to share that I had the honour to be Called to the Irish Bar by the Chief Justice of Ireland, Donal O'Donnell, at the Supreme Court & be the first Deaf person in Ireland to achieve this milestone and the first to use #IrishSignLanguage throughout my practice. pic.twitter.com/V7meBL4oAn — Sofiya Kalinova BL (@SKalinova) October 12, 2023

Kalinova’s path wasn’t without its challenges. She was awarded €3,000 by the Workplace Relations Commission after being told that she would have to pay for her own interpreter to take part in a Griffith College course to prepare her for the King’s Inns entrance exams.

Sinead Gibney, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, said: “I commend Sofiya, not only for standing up for her own rights but also for the rights of all those seeking to follow her into the same profession.”

For over a decade, Kalinova has passionately dedicated her efforts to multiple not-for-profit organisations and is a co-founder of the European Deaf Students' Union. Her story is a testament to the power of determination.

She wrote on her LinkedIn sharing her achievement:

“This achievement not only marks a personal triumph but also advances inclusivity and diversity in the legal profession. I'm excited about what the future holds and am grateful for the friends and allies who continue to stand by me.

Thank you for celebrating this momentous occasion with me. Let's keep breaking down barriers and making strides together.”

