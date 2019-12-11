Cabra has a new Italian joint serving up pizza, pasta and gelato

A taste of Rome in Dublin 7.

Nero XVII is the latest Italian eatery to join the ranks in Cabra.

Promising to serve all customers just as an Italian mamma would, the menu is filled with true Italian goodness from pizza, to pasta, to tiramisu and gelato.

Dreamy.

One of the latest additions to the Dublin foodie scene, it can be found on Cabra Road in the shopping area.

The home of classic family favourites such as carbonara, meatballs and venison ragu, there are enough options to keep meat-eaters, vegans and anyone intolerant to gluten happy. All accompanied by an impressive wine list.

Run by Kristan Burness, a familiar face on the Dublin restaurant scene, his other ventures include Di Luca, Brasserie le Pont, the Dalkey Duck and Fiorentina.

Saying that “so often you don’t get the best Italian”, Kristan is passionate about simple, authentic food made the true Italian way.

“I really wanted to create somewhere that focuses on the most important things – the best ingredients, cooked authentically, at a really affordable price point. I love Italian classics like carbonara made fresh with bacon and egg on fresh linguine, a simple pizza topped with the creamiest mozzarella and juiciest tomatoes. We want Nero XVII to be known for the best Italian and Gastro style food – and somewhere you can afford to become a regular.”

The Ladies Night Special is sure to be very popular, especially in December which is the designated ‘catch-up with friends month’. Pre-book a group of 4 or more and you’ll get a complimentary bottle of prosecco. Unreal.

Open Tuesdays to Sundays 12:30pm to 10pm. Check out the website for bookings.