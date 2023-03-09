Casino Marino officially re-opens for visitors on Paddy's Day

Something a bit different if you're looking to avoid the parade this year.

After a long winter, which it low-key feels like we're still in, Casino Marino is re-opening to visitors on none other than Paddy's Day, Friday 17th March.

Casino Marino is based at Cherrymount Crescent, just off the Malahide Road, and according to their website, is "widely acknowledged as the most important example of neoclassical architecture in Ireland."

It was originally designed by Sir William Chambers as a summer house for James Caulfeild, first earl of Charlemont.

All the pieces are being slotted into place for the reopening of the Casino on 17th March.



Casino & crew are delighted to welcome visitors back with guided tours at 10am, 12pm, 2pm & 4pm.



The Casino is a 10 mins bus ride from the city centre, busses 14, 15, 27, 27a, 42 & 43 pic.twitter.com/dfHrAi5FUR — Casino Marino (@CasinoMarionOPW) March 8, 2023

Advertisement

In this case, Casino means "small house", as it translates from Italian, despite the fact that the building has 16 rooms across three floors. You can read more about the history of Casino Marino HERE.

Guided tours will kick off on St. Patrick's Day, with slots available every 2 hours at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm. If you're travelling by public transport, the Casino is just 10 minutes from the city centre on bus routes 14, 15, 27, 27a, 42, and 43. Tickets cost €5 for adults, €4 for seniors, and €3 for students, while under 12s go free.

Header image via Twitter/CasinoMarionOPW

READ ON: Luas derailment causes rush hour chaos at Heuston Station