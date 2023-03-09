Casino Marino officially re-opens for visitors on Paddy's Day

By Katy Thornton

March 9, 2023 at 4:15pm

Something a bit different if you're looking to avoid the parade this year.

After a long winter, which it low-key feels like we're still in, Casino Marino is re-opening to visitors on none other than Paddy's Day, Friday 17th March.

Casino Marino is based at Cherrymount Crescent, just off the Malahide Road, and according to their website, is "widely acknowledged as the most important example of neoclassical architecture in Ireland."

It was originally designed by Sir William Chambers as a summer house for James Caulfeild, first earl of Charlemont.

In this case, Casino means "small house", as it translates from Italian, despite the fact that the building has 16 rooms across three floors. You can read more about the history of Casino Marino HERE.

Guided tours will kick off on St. Patrick's Day, with slots available every 2 hours at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm. If you're travelling by public transport, the Casino is just 10 minutes from the city centre on bus routes 14, 15, 27, 27a, 42, and 43. Tickets cost €5 for adults, €4 for seniors, and €3 for students, while under 12s go free.

Header image via Twitter/CasinoMarionOPW

