Cork ice-cream shop launches in Dublin on Pearse Street

Sure it's ice-cream season year round, is it not?

Just in time for the influx of cold weather. But if you're an ice-cream kinda person no matter the temperature, then you're going to want to try this. Chill'd Ice-Cream, based in Dennehy's Cross Cork, has just launched their first Dublin shop on Pearse Street.

Known for their delicious ice-cream cups, the people of Dublin are welcoming Chill'd with open arms (and open mouths) to the city centre. It's giving McDonald's sundae vibes (RIP) and we are extremely here for it.

Advertisement

The new Pearse Street ice-cream parlour will be open daily from 11am to 9pm.

Header image via Instagram/chilldicecream

READ ON: Lucan has welcomed a new family-run tapas bar