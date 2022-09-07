Lucan has welcomed a new family-run tapas bar

In the heart of Lucan Village.

Seasons on the Weir is the newest restaurant to Lucan, an adorable tapas bar that opened last week. The new restaurant is based in 1 The Mall, a building that spans as far as back as the late 1700s, set in the heart of Lucan’s Architectural Conservation Area. After some renovations and refurbishment, businessman Alan Gale turned it into Seasons on the Weir, which opened on the 1st September.

Following a stint of working as a cook in Spain, Alan took inspiration for Seasons, hoping to bring both Spanish and international flavours to the people of Lucan.

The Lucan tapas bar is BYOB (with a €5 corkage free), and has a menu that celebrates various cuisines. At Seasons you will find everything from gazpacho, Thai crab cakes, potstickers, and signature prawns la plancha style. As well as that they do cheese and charcuterie boards, which both cost €13.95, or you can avail of a combo of the two for €23.95. Perfect for a few glasses of wine and some nibbles.

Seasons on the Weir opens Wednesday to Sunday, from 4:30pm to 9:30pm, right in the heart of Lucan village. Bookings aren't necessary and walk-ins are welcome. The family-run tapas bar looks like the perfect addition to the Lucan area.

