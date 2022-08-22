DASH café sets up semi-permanent home outside St. James hospital

Dublin 8 welcomes DASH with open arms.

Days after teasing a new "(semi)permanent home" for the Dash Café van, the coffee spot took to Instagram to share they were setting up outside of St. James hospital in Dublin 8.

DASH is more than just the average container café. According to their website:

Advertisement

"At DASH we are committed to excellent coffee and promoting a healthy lifestyle within the community. We invite you to taste the DASH lifestyle."

Their container café concept is a mix between the "traditional bricks-and-mortar business" and the more modern "bricks-and-clicks business." DASH serves Triangle-Coffee, a single origin Arabica specialty coffee inspired by the famous triangle in Phoenix Park, known as a spot to catch up with pals. DASH also has a range of vegan friendly treats, including cookies, brownies, and protein balls.

Plus if you're stopping by whilst on a dog walk, they do puppuccinos as well as dog treats to keep your pooch happy.

You'll find DASH's new spot just beside the Fatima Luas Stop.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/dashcafe_

READ ON: Mad Egg to open its newest restaurant in Liffey Valley