'Dog owned, human friendly' - say hello to Dublin's newest cocktail bar

As if Smithfield wasn't already hip enough, it's now home to a basement cocktail bar where dogs are guest of honour.

After much anticipation and a series of artful, cryptic Instagram posts of the corner of a chair, wall colour samples and cocktails that were temporarily lent to Soup 2's bar for those who couldn't wait, Dashi has finally announced its opening date.

The new cocktail bar opening was initially teased back in February, promising to be a "dog owned, human friendly" haven in the basement of popular ramen spot Soup 2.

This morning, Dashi announced they'll be opening this Thursday, Friday & Saturday from 5pm for "vinyl and drinks". The combo of dreams, and very Dublin 7.

The menu features an intriguing selection of dog-inspired cocktails such as the "Black Dog" - Coffee bean vermut, lime vermut, pickle juice and sweetened cream, and "Fetch" - made with Sesame & butter washed Bourbon, lime vermut, ginger beer and pineapple slice. Gretchen Weiner could never.

The classic crowdpleasers such as margaritas, whiskey sours and of course, espresso martinis are available too, and if you're not into cocktails a pint of plain will set you back just €5.50. Unheard of in this day and age.

Browse the menu and get yourself into the party mood HERE.

Header image via Instagram/dashidublin

