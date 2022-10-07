Et voilá, a new French cuisine spot has just opened in Blanchardstown

Bon appétit!

After a few weeks of teasing, Madame Monsieur, a new French lunch spot, has just opened this week in Blanchardstown. This new restaurant is bringing French cuisine to D15, with a range of sambos to choose from.

Madame Monsieur specialise in the Croque Monsieur, which for us non-French speakers, is typically a hot toasted sandwich made with ham and cheese. The name directly translate to mean "crunch, sir"; we kind of dig this fancier name for a toastie.

Madame Monsieur serves seven different croques, including a vegan option for those who don't eat meat. They range from €7.90 and €9.70 in price, which is fairly typical for toasties in Dublin these days. And if you want to add some sides, the new Blanchardstown spot has madamoiselles (or as we know them, French fries), salad, onion rings, wedges, and mozzarella sticks.

And no menu would be complete without dessert, so you can bet your bottom dollar (euro?) that Madame Monsieur has that too; you can choose from tiramisu, a sweet croque, riz au lait (or rice pudding), and more.

This new French spot in Blanchardstown is designed for takeaway and delivery. You can order from Madame Monsieur on Just Eat as well as Deliveroo.

Image via Instagram/madamemonseuir_food

