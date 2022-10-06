DCC lodge planning application for 578 new homes in Inchicore

Dublin City Council have lodged planning to build 578 social and cost rental homes on Emmet Road in Inchicore.

The project would see the currently vacant site at the former St Michael’s Estate transformed into a 'vibrant, residential led neighbourhood'.

The proposed development will be predominantly residential in nature comprising of a mix of 70% cost rental and 30% social housing units, supplemented and supported by community facilities including a supermarket and a library. Residents would also have access to car and bike parking spaces, green space and play facilities for children.

The cost rental model of housing is a first-in-type initiative for Dublin City Council, and aims to provide affordable accommodation for moderate-income households in urban areas of high demand for residential accommodation.

The development will consist of buildings ranging from three to seven storeys in height, containing a mix of studios, one-bed, two-bed and three-bed homes at the Inchicore site.

Assistant Chief Executive and the Head of Housing for DCC Coilín O’Reilly said: "This planning application for 578 homes is a major milestone and step forward in Housing Delivery for DCC as it strives to provide homes and meet its targets in Housing for All."

Labour councillor Darragh Moriarty added: "These are exactly the type of public housing development the city and country needs if we are going to get ourselves out of the current housing crisis we find ourselves in."

Header image via Instagram/dublincitycouncil

