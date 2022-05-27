Fall in amuri with this new Sicilian restaurant on Chatham Street

By Katy Thornton

May 27, 2022 at 4:01pm

Amuri for food, Amuri for wine, Amuri for life.

 

There's a new pasta spot in town. Amuri, which is Sicilian for love, officially opened last week on Chatham Street. This new restaurant is all about passion and love for food, and the experience of eating. On their website they describe themselves like so:

"We are a celebration of fresh, delicious traditional Mediterranean cuisine which has been inspired by authentic Sicilian flavours. We are proud of our roots and can’t wait to welcome you and showcase our array of seasonal dishes that will be regularly updated by our Chefs."

At Amuri, you won't just have a meal, you'll experience something altogether more "sensory".

The food menu is extensive; at Amuri you can avail of salads, seafood, steak, and several kinds of fresh pasta. I personally have my eye on the Tagliolini, that comes with red tuna bottarga butter, lemon, sea asparagus, and parsley dust, although the Garganelli in roasted aubergine cream also sounds to die for. Amuri does seven different starters, from seared scallops to beef tartare.

The wine list consists of Italian wines, as well as Sicilian wines, if you want to stick within that specific region of Italy.

Amuri opens on Chatham Street, Tuesday to Saturday, between 12pm and 10pm for authentic and fresh Sicilian food. Walk-ins are available, or you can book your table HERE.

Header image via Amuri Website 

