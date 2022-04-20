Get coffee and pastries for 99 cent at this Dublin 1 spot

No more €5.50 iced oat lattes for you. At least not this week anyway.

Not to state the obvious or anything, but Dublin wouldn't be the cheapest city to live in. Between rent, rising costs of fuel and electricity and the fact that the Luas still seems to insist on not being free despite our protestations, it seems like you can't step out the door without inexplicably spending about €18, and that's before even getting your silly little morning coffee.

Luckily, there's a new spot on Georges Dock tackling inflation one croissant at a time. Morning Glory Cafe opened yesterday and to celebrate, all their coffee and pastries will be priced at just 99 cent for the rest of the week. That's right, 99 cent. No need to adjust your screen, this is real life.

Handily located by the IFSC Luas stop, side by side with their sister restaurant Hot Chix, Morning Glory have been out the door since announcing the deal. To be fair, if there's anything Irish people love, it's a bargain. An excellent marketing ploy, and one that we'll lap up with relish.

Hit up Morning Glory every day this week from 7:30am-4pm to avail of the deal.

Header image via Instagram/morningglorycafe

