Greek spot Yeeros to open a new southside location

Give us all the tzatziki and gyros.

I don't know about you, but ever since Greek spot Yeeros announced they were opening a new location back at the end of March, I have been stalking their page for an update. Months and months have gone by, months I've spent drooling over their Instagram grid pictures, and at last they have provided us with an update. A small one, but an update nonetheless.

Yeeros announced on Instagram that their new location would be "coming soon to the south side of the city".

Advertisement

They're remained tight-lipped on the exactly where on the southside the new Yeeros will be, but we're buzzing all the same; as someone who lives there, I'm personally counting my lucky stars. As I have been for the last six months, I will remain vigilant about checking their socials for even more news. Give us all the gyros, pitas, tzatziki, and loukoumades, please and thanks.

And in the meantime, if you've been craving Greek food like I have, you can check out Yeeros at their original location in Drumcondra. Yeeros opens for sit-in, collection, and delivery seven days a week.

Header image via Instagram/yeerosdublin

READ ON: NOW dublinbikes celebrate World Car Free Day with free 1 day ticket