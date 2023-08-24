Griolladh have officially opened their Central Plaza store

Huge news for Griolladh fanatics.

It's safe to say Griolladh have changed the toastie game in Dublin since they first launched in 2020. While they started off running out of food trucks at different markets and locations, they opened their first brick and mortar on Thomas Street in 2022, and took over from Joe's Coffee in Arnotts in October.

After announcing a new city centre location back in May 2023, Griolladh have officially launched their Central Plaza store as of today (August 24).

Being based at Central Plaza is huge for the toastie brand, already home to Gino's gelato as well as Krispy Kreme.

Advertisement

The location will provide cheesy goodness for plenty of people working within its radius. If you've never been to Griolladh (we're not judging, but how??) then you might not be aware of their god-tier toasties, with their POTATO-O placing 14th on our list of the top sandwiches to sink your teeth into around Dublin.

Carbs on carbs is always a winner, and we have serious love for this specific sambo, but honestly all of Griolladh's offerings are worth a try.

So there you go. If you live or work close to Central Plaza, then opting for a Griolladh lunch is the only way to go. Although given its popularity, we strongly suspect for there to be considerable queues for the first little while (and forevermore during the lunch rush).

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram / Griolladh

READ ON:

- New Foxrock bistro diner to launch this weekend

- 'It is no longer viable' Temple Bar toastie spot announce closure

Advertisement

- Michelin two-star restaurant The Greenhouse appears permanently closed