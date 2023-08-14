Heartbreak Social Club have opened their new coffee shop

Tatts and coffee - sounds like the ideal afternoon to us.

Heartbreak Social Club, based on Drury Street, have been teasing the arrival of a coffee machine to their premises for a few months now, and their new coffee shop had their official launch over the weekend.

The tattoo parlour has been open since 2018, and in the five years it has been tatting up the good people of Dublin it has become something of an institution. The addition of a coffee shop only elevates its status amongst locals and tourists alike looking to get inked up, whether it's their first or twenty-first tattoo.

So if you didn't already have enough adrenaline pumping through your veins when on the verge of getting tatted for life, now you can add caffeine in the mix at Heartbreak Social Club.

Advertisement

The Heartbreak Social Club coffee shop opens alongside the tattoo parlour, between 11.00 and 19.00, seven days a week. We hope to pay them a visit very soon, and will have to resist the urge to get more ink while there.

Header images via Instagram / The Heartbreak Social Club

READ ON:

- Pastry lovers, rejoice - Scéal to open permanent bakery in Dublin

Advertisement

- Another Dublin coffee spot that opened during covid reveal they are closing

- Pala Pizza has closed to make way for new bistro diner