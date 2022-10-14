Jamie Oliver opens new venture Chequer Lane celebrating Irish produce

Known for his Italian dishes, Jamie Oliver is trying his hand at something more Irish.

Jamie Oliver has just launched his latest venture Chequer Lane on Exchequer Street, a restaurant that celebrates Irish produce specifically. It opened on Tuesday 11th October, showcasing a menu that aims to encompass Irish nostalgia through food.

The menu will celebrate the best of great Irish produce, changing throughout the year to reflect the seasons. From Carlingford Lough fresh oysters to Gilligan’s Farm aged beef, cooked on a robata grill; the ingredients will be the stars of the show. Weekend menus will feature a selection of Jamie's famous roasts with all the trimmings.

Chequer Lane by Jamie Oliver has the capacity for up to 102 diners, with a more intimate space downstairs for private parties. With original brickwork and wooden floors, the restaurant has a warm and cosy feel. The walls further aim to celebrate all things Ireland as they are adorned with Irish artwork; Dublin-based artist Seán Hillen features prominently.

Jamie Oliver says of his new restaurant:

“Chequer Lane is a place for all occasions! From long summer evenings to cosy winter nights, decadent lunches to celebrations – we want you to make memories with us. The menu is packed to the brim with exciting, satisfying dishes I just know you're going to fall in love with.”

You can check out the different menus HERE.

via Instagram/chequerlanebyjamieoliver

