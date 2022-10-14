There are free Oat M*lk coffees going across Dublin for the next two weeks

They had us at the word free.

We are in a cost of living crisis after all (and I'm beginning to hugely resent how often I refer to it). Minor Figures, champions of the barista favourite Oat M*lk, are giving away free coffees for the next two weeks all over Dublin. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays make sure you keep an eye out for the Minor Figures Jimny; once you spot it, the free Oat M*lk coffees won't be far behind.

Some of the hot spots where you can expect to see them are college campuses, popular swim spots, and city centre locations across Donnybrook, Rathmines, Stoneybatter or and Seapoint.

Minor Figures Freedays are run all over the world, with the brand footing the bill for any and all Oat M*lk coffees sold by partnering independent cafes on a given Friday. This week the café they've partnered with is Mister Magpie in Ballsbridge; today, October 14th, opt for Oat M*lk when you order and your coffee will be free.

So keep your eyes peeled in Dublin over the next two weeks for some free Oat M*lk coffees truly a freebie would not go amiss in this current economic climate.

