Irish ladies and classic scaries - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the 39th instalment of the L List, a round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week's list is steeped in nostalgia with huge announcements regarding bands and TV shows of our youth and of course, dominated by the success of the Irish ladies on Tuesday night.

Let's get into it, pals:

My Fair Lady

Sitting in the theatre on Tuesday night, toe-tapping and beaming away it dawned on me - My Fair Lady has to be the most nostalgic musical of all time. While watching, childhood memories I didn't even know I had were unlocking, there were tears in my eyes and I was utterly transfixed - I forgot to even try and open my bag of sweets as quietly as possible (which is probably a good thing, as it inevitably always results in the noisiest wrestle with plastic in history, to the chagrin of everyone sitting around me). This joyful revival with a modern twist for the girlies runs at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre until October 30th - whether you've always been obsessed with the film or haven't a clue what the story's about, I'd still recommend it. An excellent night that felt like it was over in seconds.

Irish ladies

All Irish ladies are pretty great, but history-making Irish ladies that qualify for the World Cup and celebrate by blasting Taylor Swift in the changing rooms? The GOAT. I'm personally blocking the Sky Sp*rts interview from memory and focusing on the fact that these women made history, particularly Amber Barrett who dedicated her winning goal to the victims of the Creeslough tragedy in an emotional tribute.

Glee Documentary

Gleeks, rise up. Our time is now. Non Gleeks, you might want to skip this section.

On the same day that Chris Colfer announced he wouldn't be seeing Lea Michele's performance in Funny Girl because he "can be triggered at home", we got wind of a Glee documentary being in the works at Discovery+, exploring the behind-the-scenes highs and lows of the production. We all love a bit of off-screen drama, and Glee is infamous for it. Obviously, the cast are also no strangers to tragedy with the untimely deaths of three Glee stars since the show aired - hopefully these incidents are dealt with sensitively and with respect. The general drama, hook ups and fall outs though? Hook. Them. To. Our. Veins.

A documentary series exploring the real story behind hit show 'GLEE' is in the works at Discovery+.



It will lift the curtain to reveal the highs and lows of the production.



https://t.co/uWJKgi4zWm pic.twitter.com/btdjX6Sch6 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 12, 2022

Return of Blink 182

The nostalgia train continues with an announcement of Blink 182's long awaited return. Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker will no longer just be voices inside your 'yead, they're back for real. Get your tickets to the Rock Show on Monday, October 17 via Ticketmaster.

Old-time scaries at the Lighthouse

If you like to spend the month of October immersed in all things spooky and bewitching, get thee to the Lighthouse Cinema - they've got an iconic lineup of all the classic scaries scheduled for the next couple of weeks.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of everything we're Lovin in Dublin.

