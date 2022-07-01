Japanese cakery Smartbear opens branch on Liffey Street

"We bake memories."

Japanese cakery and café Smartbear first launched in Bray in early 2021. This adorable spot can be found on Bray's Mainstreet, focusing on desserts such as the Japanese Mille Crepe, Japanese Sponge Cake, Shokupan, Japanese Sweet Bread, and Kakigori. Smartbear aim to introduce Irish people to the sweet part of Japanese cuisine; according to their website they, "set out to adapt concepts, ultimately producing something familiar yet strange, and often much better."

After a successful run in Bray, Smartbear is expanding, bringing its Japanese cakery to the streets of Dublin. They opened their new spot on Liffey Street Upper on the 23rd June, launching with a promotion where spending €30 gets you a €30 coupon. You can avail of this promotion until Sunday 3rd July in Dublin or Bray.

A word of warning. Don't take a scroll through their Instagram unless you're prepared to crave one of everything from the Japanese cakery. Smartbear's selection of cakes, kurīmu pan, and other goodies will have you salivating.

And if you're in need of a cake for an occasion, why not get in touch? As stated so sweetly on the Smartbear website: "We bake memories," so it's a dessert you're bound to never forget.

Header image via Instagram/smartbear_cakery

