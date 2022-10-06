Kakilang announce new north side location

For all your soufflé pancake and popcorn chicken needs.

Popular bubble tea and Taiwanese street food spot Kakilang is expanding.

The Liffey-side heroes have been open for just over two years and have now announced the location of their second branch, further north at Charlestown Shopping Centre in Finglas.

A post on Instagram reads:

We can finally announce our second location‼️ Kakilang is coming to Finglas Charlestown Shopping Centre. We will be announcing our official opening day on Thursday so stay tuned.

By the looks of the comments, there are a lot of people excited about the new addition to Charlestown - no doubt the Taiwanese chicken steaks will be flying out.

Over the summer, Kakilang also opened in food truck form at Tymon Park in Tallaght - that's three spots to get your bubble tea fix from.

I'll also just leave this picture of their twice fried popcorn chicken and chips with creamy sriracha mayo here for your viewing pleasure:

Meal of kings, to be quite honest.

Kakilang Bachelors Walk is open Mon-Tues 12pm-8pm, Wed-Sat 8:30am-8pm and Sunday 8:30am-7pm. Opening hours for their Charlestown location are set to be revealed later today.

Header image via Instagram/kakilang

