Lindt to open first ever Dublin pop-up shop for Christmas

Just in time for the holidays.

Great news for chocolate lovers everywhere. Lindt are officially opening their first ever Dublin store on Wednesday November 30th on South Anne Street, and will be based there for three weeks until December 21st. Perfect if you're out Christmas shopping for your loved ones (or just need a little treat yourself).

The store will offer an array of luxury chocolates from Lindt including bars, sharing boxes and gifts. From smooth melting Lindor truffles to careful blends of cocoa in Lindt Excellence and the iconic Lindt Teddy at Christmas, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been carefully crafting the finest and most elegant chocolate to satisfy consumer needs for over 175 years.

The first 100 customers through the doors on November 30th will receive a free Lindt Gold Bar in order to make a purchase. This will continue every Wednesday that the Lindt doors are open, giving you several occasions to avail of the deal.

The store will have its famous dedicated Lindor pick n’ mix section, as well as a personalisation station. You'll be able to personalise Lindt Teddys on Saturday 3rd and Saturday 10th December from 12pm until 4pm.

The Lindt pop-up shop in Dublin will open daily from 10am until 6pm during its run.

Header image via Presence PR via Paul Sherwood

