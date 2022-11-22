Santa is making a pit stop at Hole in the Wall for a special pre-Toy Show event

It's only T-minus three days until The Late Late Toy Show returns to our screens...

The Late Late Toy Show is back on Friday November 25th, an annual tradition for millions across the country, and the globe. People tune in from all over the world to watch this Christmassy exhibition of all the best gifts to give and receive over the festive period, and if you're someone who looks forward to it every year, why not make a whole day out of it?

Hole in the Wall, Europe's longest pub, and the most Christmassy pub in Ireland, is making the most of Toy Show day, with a very special visitor dropping by to make an appearance. Who is it, you ask?

Well, Santy of course.

That's right, the big man in red will be at Hole in the Wall for a pre Toy Show party from 4pm until 6pm on Friday (as if it wasn't going to be an exciting enough day to begin with). Plus the team from Little Blue Heroes are also set to appear to collect some much needed funds this close to the big day.

Hole in the Wall will have treats ready for anyone who makes it down to pay Santa a visit.

Header images via Instagram/thelatelatetoyshow & /holeinthewalldublin

