Dublin's Most Christmassy Pub makes difficult decision to close over New Year's Eve

Their main priority is the safety of their staff and customers.

Lovin visited Hole In The Wall in Dublin 7 earlier in the month to declare it Dublin's Most Christmassy Pub. It's known for its Christmas decor, yummy sausage rolls and sambos, and of course, a lovely pint or two. Many hoped to visit the renowned pub for themselves - however, like many other spots in Dublin, they have been forced to close amid rising coronavirus cases.

Hole In The Wall made the decision to close over New Year's to keep their staff and customers safe. They didn't think they could achieve this in the current Covid-19 climate. They expressed how "many thousands make this annual pilgrimage to see" their Winter Wonderland, and the concern was around the sheer volume of people coming to visit. This was not a decision they made lightly.

If you're dying to take a peek, you can check out our reel of Hole In The Wall's glorious festive interior.

Hole In The Wall looks forward to welcoming people back again next year, and in the years to come.

Header image via Instagram/holeinthewalldublin

