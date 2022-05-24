Mad for coffee? Clondalkin has just the spot for you

Mad Coffee opens a second location in Clondalkin.

If you just go bananas for coffee, there's no better place for it than this spot. Mad Coffee opened in Tallaght back in April 2021, and has been a favourite with locals ever since it popped up in Whitestown. It even won a Certificate of Appreciation from the Tallaght Community Council back in December for being an unsung hero.

Mad Coffee doesn't just do coffee well, they also have loads of food bits, including sambos, wraps, cookies, and more. Their ham and cheese toastie in particular looks unreal (I gave up pork a couple of years ago but this would have me tempted honestly).

All their hard work has paid off as Mad Coffee has just opened a second location, this time in Clondalkin. Mad Coffee 2.0 is here to bring the area some coffee magic, as well as their decadent toasties (we hope).

Mad Coffee is currently looking for staff in their Clondalkin branch, so if you're a budding barista, or know anyone who is, check out their latest post. They're based in Bawnogue at the ACE Enterprise Park.

Header image via Instagram/MADCOFFEE



