Harold's Cross welcomes coffee hut that serves dog-friendly goodies

By Katy Thornton

May 24, 2022 at 12:21pm

Share:

Treat your dog to a little puppuccino date.

 

There's a new coffee hut in Harold's Cross, and they are extremely dog-friendly. Tinto is based outside of Peggy Kelly's Pub and they do all your standard hot bevvys, as well as some baked goods and snacks for when you're feeling peckish. And if you've got a dog to bring along, even better.

As you can see from the below picture, Tinto is a fab spot for a dog date.

Advertisement

Tinto posted a picture of their dog-friendly 99 style whippie, with a dog biscuit replacing the flake. And like all good coffee spots, they do a mean puppuccino, for any pups in need of a pick me up.

The Tinto coffee hut opens 8am to 4pm in Harold's Cross, and serves Two Fifty Square specialty coffee.

Header image via Instagram/tintohut

Advertisement

READ ON: The Lazy Daisy café to relocate as they close Royal Canal location

Share:

Latest articles

DCC vetoes LEGO style entrance for Grafton Street store

The Lazy Daisy café to relocate as they close Royal Canal location

5 iconic Toy Show moments we'd like to see recreated in the Toy Show Musical

Leamhain serves vegan ice-cream sambos at their first scoop shop

You may also love

Leamhain serves vegan ice-cream sambos at their first scoop shop

New Mexican cuisine restaurant Pinto opens at Doyle's Corner

Get 147 Deli sambos on the southside at this new Dublin 8 café

There are two new sweet additions to Pembroke Square in Dundrum