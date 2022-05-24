Harold's Cross welcomes coffee hut that serves dog-friendly goodies

Treat your dog to a little puppuccino date.

There's a new coffee hut in Harold's Cross, and they are extremely dog-friendly. Tinto is based outside of Peggy Kelly's Pub and they do all your standard hot bevvys, as well as some baked goods and snacks for when you're feeling peckish. And if you've got a dog to bring along, even better.

As you can see from the below picture, Tinto is a fab spot for a dog date.

Tinto posted a picture of their dog-friendly 99 style whippie, with a dog biscuit replacing the flake. And like all good coffee spots, they do a mean puppuccino, for any pups in need of a pick me up.

The Tinto coffee hut opens 8am to 4pm in Harold's Cross, and serves Two Fifty Square specialty coffee.

Header image via Instagram/tintohut

