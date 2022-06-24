Margadh to launch at Grand Canal 'with a strong focus on cheese and wine'

A new wine and cheese spot? Sign us up.

If you're looking to venture of the house for your wine and cheese evenings, then there's a great new spot in Dublin to accomodate you. Margadh, with locations in Howth and the Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA), is set to open a new spot at Grand Canal. They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers, creating a new account just for the new place.

Margadh say this of their new opening:

Advertisement

"We are incredibly pleased to announce that @margadh_grandcanal will be opening next Wednesday the 29th of June. With a strong focus on cheese and wine, our latest addition will also stock a wonderful range of local goods, Margadh home meals, a dine-in and take away menu, excellent tea and coffee, among other delicious things! Our new opening will be led by a great team of experienced food and wine professionals on the floor, with a passion for their work ✨ Keep an eye on our pages for more information about the imminent opening… We can’t wait to welcome you!"

With dining-in and takeaway, tea and coffee, as well as wine, Margadh Grand Canal sets out to do it all. If their new spot is like the others, they will soon become a go-to for wine and cheese lovers.

Keep an eye on their socials for more news on their opening on the 29th June.

Header image via Instagram/margadh_rha

Advertisement

READ ON: Flexitarian restaurant Nutbutter to open second location