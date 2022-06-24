Margadh to launch at Grand Canal 'with a strong focus on cheese and wine'

By Katy Thornton

June 24, 2022 at 12:55pm

Share:

A new wine and cheese spot? Sign us up.

 

If you're looking to venture of the house for your wine and cheese evenings, then there's a great new spot in Dublin to accomodate you. Margadh, with locations in Howth and the Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA), is set to open a new spot at Grand Canal. They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers, creating a new account just for the new place.

Margadh say this of their new opening:

Advertisement

"We are incredibly pleased to announce that @margadh_grandcanal will be opening next Wednesday the 29th of June. With a strong focus on cheese and wine, our latest addition will also stock a wonderful range of local goods, Margadh home meals, a dine-in and take away menu, excellent tea and coffee, among other delicious things! Our new opening will be led by a great team of experienced food and wine professionals on the floor, with a passion for their work ✨ Keep an eye on our pages for more information about the imminent opening… We can’t wait to welcome you!"

With dining-in and takeaway, tea and coffee, as well as wine, Margadh Grand Canal sets out to do it all. If their new spot is like the others, they will soon become a go-to for wine and cheese lovers.

Keep an eye on their socials for more news on their opening on the 29th June.

Header image via Instagram/margadh_rha

Advertisement

READ ON: Flexitarian restaurant Nutbutter to open second location

Share:

Latest articles

15 cheap and cheerful eats in Dublin

5 simple ways to build a more positive mindset, according to an Irish therapist

The ULTIMATE summer pub series is set to land at The Circular

WingMan 3.0 is flying the nest towards Coolock

You may also love

WingMan 3.0 is flying the nest towards Coolock

Flexitarian restaurant Nutbutter to open second location

'We could not be happier' Ruff Café opens new spot at DSPCA

Calling all sushi lovers! This delicious new Japanese restaurant is now doing deliveries