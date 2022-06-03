Mr Fox signs lease for new restaurant at the D'Olier Chambers building

A whole new meaning to Fantastic Mr Fox.

Mr Fox, a Michelin Guide recommended restaurant, has shared some exciting news with their Instagram followers today. This contemporary Irish restaurant, with a hint of French influence, has just signed a lease to open a brand new restaurant at another historic location. Mr Fox is based in the Georgian style Parnell Square, and their new space will be in the D'Olier Chambers building. Magnifique.

This is what Mr Fox had to say about their new location in the D'Olier Chambers:

"We have signed the lease for a new restaurant in the D’Olier Chambers in Dublin 2!! It is a beautiful, historic & iconic building. It will be a complete new fit out. The people heading it will be James Moore and Jane Frye, who have moved over from NYC. James has been the Chef De Cuisine in @ateranyc for 4 years. We met around 14 years ago in @onepicodublin, when we were both young cooks at the beginning of our careers. Exciting times ahead!!"

Mr Fox opened in November 2016 and focuses on seasonality, creating a very minimal menu that changes monthly. On their website they do say that those who have dietary requirements can be catered for if they know in advance, which is always great to see.

We'll keep an eye on their socials for further updates on the new restaurant's progress. With a new chef on board, we cannot wait to see what's to come for this new spot.

In the meantime, you can make a reservation at Mr Fox on Parnell Square HERE. Their seasonal set menu comes in at €65 per person.

