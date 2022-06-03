The Viking Splash Tours are officially coming back to Dublin

One of Dublin's biggest tourist attractions is returning.

This is big news. HUGE. After two years off the streets, and the water, the Viking Splash Tours appear to be gearing up for a swift return to Dublin. The company posted to their socials with job positions they need filled, which can only mean one thing.

Dublin continues to heal from two years of lockdowns (and no Viking Splash).

If you want to have a cooler job than any of your friends, Viking Splash Tours are hiring. Currently they're looking for mechanics, bus drivers, tour guides, as well as admin staff. Make sure to get in touch with them if this sounds like a bit of you. They have both part-time and full-time positions going.

If you go onto the Viking Splash Tours website, it is possible to make a booking now HERE. This is the best news as we go into tourist season as, and I think you'll agree, the splash tours is one of Dublin's top attractions.

And who knows, maybe our dream of having the Viking Splash Tours take place on a 24/7 basis aren't too far fetched after all!

