Neighbourhood Wine tease new opening in Arnotts

The new opening would be the fifth branch for the independent wine merchants.

Beer and wine sellers Neighbourhood Wine have teased a new branch opening, this time inside Arnotts of Henry Street.

The Dublin department store has previously been host to Joe's Coffee and more recently, Brother Hubbard.

Neighbourhood Wine opened their first shop in Leeson Street less than two years ago, and since then have gone from strength to strength with subsequent new branches in Bray, Dun Laoghaire and most recently Churchtown.

The business was set up by friends and former colleagues Shane Murphy and Mick O'Connell with the intention of selling wine directly to their neighbourhood (as the name suggests). They independently source fine wine, natural wine, biodynamics and organics, mostly from wine growers whom they know personally.

Neighbourhood Wine also host wine tastings across all of their stores - these events tend to sell out so if you're interested in heading along, be sure to book well in advance. Their tasting sessions are purposely themed to reflect the seasons or various wine regions - for example, they have a Beaujolais tasting scheduled for the beginning of November, ahead of Beaujolais Nouveau, the annual celebration of the harvesting of Gamay grapes in the Beaujolais region of France (handy intel if you're looking to impress your sommelier pals).

Neighbourhood Wine have yet to release an opening date or any other info regarding their newest store - we'll keep our eyes peeled and will report back.

