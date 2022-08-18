New bar Juno launches in The Red Parrot's old Northside haunt

There's a new bar in town.

When one door closes, another one opens. After months of anticipation, Juno has finally opened on Dorset Street, where The Red Parrot pub once stood.

Juno has also released their first drinks menu on their stories. Their cocktail ranges from €10-12, a very standard price nowadays in Dublin, and they do all the classics, including Espresso Martinis and Aperol Spritz.

Juno also sells non-alcohol cocktails, as well as 1L pitchers of sangria, margarita, and cranberry breeze. So you can at least pretend you're sunning yourself with a pitcher of cocktails on your holidays. Dorset Street is the new Albufeira I hear.

You can check out the rest of the menu below.

Juno is officially open as of this week, Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm. Make sure you check them out this weekend.

Header image via Instagram/junodublin

