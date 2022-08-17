New food trucks, pop-ups and a pub opened at Dundrum Town Centre

Good news, D14 foodies.

If you've got shopping trips scheduled ahead of back-to-school/college season, there are a handful of new food spots to check out in Dundrum for lunch, desserts and post-haul drinks, if the fancy takes you.

New openers include Guacho's, a food truck for all your loaded hot dog needs, a pop-up for Scúp, the Wexford-born gelato company and The Flying Duck, a new bar on the ground floor with a theatre space and tasty gastro-style menu.

Here's a bit more info about each opener:

Guacho's

A pop-up food truck offering a Brazilian spin on the classic hotdog. Loaded with cheddar, chilli con carne or crispy onion, Guacho's also have veggie options so no one misses out. Make sure you come hungry.

Scúp

Inside the recently opened Brown Thomas at Dundrum you'll find a brand new pop-up stall for Scúp, the Wexford-born gelato company with a tasty menu showcasing local ingredients. Ideal for a hit of something sweet when an extended afternoon of shopping has you famished.

The Flying Duck

Located just beside Harvey Nichols is the newly opened Flying Duck, a theatre/bar with live entertainment every Friday and Saturday night. They also have a deal on at the moment to celebrate the opening of their summer terrace: Wings and a beer, glass of house wine or prosecco for €10. Unheard of in this day and age.

