New Foxrock bistro diner to launch this weekend

Chefs Alan and Elaine, who worked in Bistro One for 20 years, are staying on and retaining the Pala employees to work in the new spot. While it's the end of for Pala pizza and pasta, Brighton Road is restoring the space to bistro dining using seasonal Irish produce.

With many Dublin restaurant closures leave holes in the hearts of their loyal customers, and a whole staff without work, the opening of Brighton Road meant Pala Pizza's closure resulted in neither.

This new bistro diner will launch on Friday August 25; table bookings are already available to make through their website. From Friday onwards, Brighton Road will open Wednesday to Saturday from 17.00 and for Sunday lunch between 13.00 and 18.00.

We will miss Pala Pizza now that it has closed, but we look forward to seeing what Brighton Road have in store for us.