New karaoke bar 'Cat Sounds' is set to launch in Drumcondra

Somewhere new to stretch those vocal chords.

Karaoke bars have exploded in popularity over the last couple of years. Dublin has no shortage of them, and we're delighted to see one more is about to be added to its ranks.

Drumcondra pub The Cat & Cage have just unveiled "Cat Sounds", their new karaoke and multi-media bar, which is set to launch very soon.

"Cat Sounds" provides a private space for you and a like-minded group to sing your hearts out, judgement free.

Advertisement

The karaoke room can be booked in blocks of 2 hours, and has the capacity for up to 15 people, ideal for a work night out, or letting off steam with close pals (maybe your colleagues don't need to see you tear up while singing "I Will Always Love You", but that's up to you).

They also have food and drink packages as part of their ‘Sound Bites’ menu, so you won't go peckish or thirsty as you request to sing "Islands in the Stream" for the 3rd time.

Whether you're into Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, ABBA, or Elvis Presley, you'll be able to tap into your inner pop-star at "Cat Sounds" karaoke bar.

Keep an eye on their socials for more information.

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram / Cat & Cage & / IMDB

READ ON:

- Café run by Irish rugby star opens popup in Central Plaza